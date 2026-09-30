Oakbrook Center shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded, police say

The Brief A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Oakbrook Center parking lot outside the L.L.Bean store shortly after noon Wednesday, police said. Investigators said two vehicles carrying five people met in the parking lot, an altercation broke out, and gunfire was exchanged. Three people were later taken into custody after one vehicle was found in Oakbrook Terrace. Police have not identified the victim, released a motive or announced charges. The investigation remains ongoing, with an update expected Thursday.



A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Oakbrook Center shopping mall, authorities said.

Oakbrook Center shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after noon in the parking lot outside the L.L.Bean store at Oakbrook Center, according to Oak Brook police.

Responding officers found a man dead and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

Police said two vehicles carrying a total of five people met in the parking lot when an altercation broke out. Gunfire was exchanged during the confrontation.

One of the vehicles remained at the mall, while the other left the scene and was later located in nearby Oakbrook Terrace, police said.

Three people who were inside the second vehicle were taken into custody and are being questioned by investigators.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the man who was killed or released additional information about the suspects. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

What's next:

A large police presence remained at the mall following the shooting, though the shopping center stayed open to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing. Oak Brook police said they plan to provide an update Thursday afternoon.