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The Brief Thirteen passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries after a charter bus crash on Interstate 55 in Willowbrook. The two-vehicle collision occurred Thursday afternoon near Clarendon Hills Road in DuPage County. Illinois State Police temporarily blocked lanes on southbound I-55 before reopening the roadway to traffic.



Thirteen people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a charter bus on Interstate 55 in suburban Willowbrook.

What we know:

Illinois State Police responded to the collision around 1:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 274 at Clarendon Hills Road in DuPage County.

According to a preliminary investigation by state police, the wreck involved two vehicles, one of which was a charter bus.

Emergency responders transported 13 bus passengers to nearby medical facilities for treatment of minor injuries. The crash forced a partial lane blockage along the southbound interstate while emergency crews worked at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what caused the two vehicles to collide or described the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Police have also not disclosed the name of the charter bus company, where the bus was traveling, which specific hospitals received the injured passengers, or whether any traffic citations will be issued.

What's next:

All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Clarendon Hills Road have since reopened to normal traffic.

Illinois State Police troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, and no further information has been released.