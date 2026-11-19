The Brief A 25-year-old Chicago woman faces reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges in a February crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway. Two passengers died after the truck struck a light pole and rolled over. The driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital. Illinois State Police arrested the woman at her home after Cook County prosecutors approved five felony charges on Nov. 18.



A 25-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in a crash that killed two passengers on the Bishop Ford Expressway in February.

Two people killed

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a crash on the 111th Street ramp to northbound Interstate 94 in Chicago around 1:15 a.m. Feb. 19.

Police said Alisia Agnew was driving a Chevrolet truck when it left the roadway, struck a light pole and rolled over. Three people were ejected from the truck.

Troopers performed CPR on two of the occupants. Two passengers died at the scene, and Agnew and two other passengers were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Alisia Agnew | Illinois State Police

Prosecutors approve felony charges

Timeline:

State police presented the case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Nov. 18. Prosecutors approved two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving death and one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm.

State police arrested Agnew at her home and took her to the Cook County Jail, where police said she was being held pending her first court appearance.

Surviving passengers’ injuries

What we don't know:

ISP did not release details about the extent of the two surviving passengers’ injuries or their current conditions.