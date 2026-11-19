The Brief The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a rate increase for Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas. The companies had requested a $144 million increase, but the commission did not announce the final amount. The increase could affect customer bills starting in the new year.



Peoples Gas customers could see higher bills after state regulators approved a rate increase, though the final amount has not been announced.

Peoples Gas rate hike

The details:

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the increase for Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas on Thursday.

Peoples Gas had requested $144 million, saying it needs to replace more than 1,000 miles of aging pipes. The company has about 900,000 customers in Chicago.

The commission’s judges had recommended reducing the increase to $66 million. The final approved amount was not immediately available.

What they're saying:

Illinois PIRG has opposed the increase, saying even a smaller hike could strain customers who are behind on their bills.

Peoples Gas said the increase would help pay for pipe replacement work the commission ordered the company to complete by 2035.

What's next:

The final amount and its effect on customer bills are still unclear. The increase is expected to take effect at the start of the new year.