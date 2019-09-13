Illinois agency can help find unclaimed life insurance money
Illinois officials say residents have been able to collect more than $15 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies this year with help from the Department of Insurance.
The hot dog couch of your dreams will only set you back $7,100
Neiman Marcus, the high-end boutique retailer, is selling a fancy hot dog couch for $7,100.
Men and millennials are the least likely to tip — but the most generous when they do, survey finds
Tipping is a large part of the American service industry and an expectation when dining out at a restaurant or getting a haircut at the salon — but some groups of people are better than others when it comes to leaving gratuity.