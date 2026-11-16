The Brief Evanston Township High School parents addressed the New Trier Board of Education after students reported racial and homophobic slurs at an October football game. Parents say New Trier students yelled at and spat on Evanston marching band and color guard members after the game, prompting some to call for the schools to suspend the rivalry. New Trier’s superintendent apologized, and administrators say the investigation did not turn up enough evidence to identify those responsible.



Parents from Evanston Township High School and New Trier met Monday night to discuss allegations of racial and homophobic slurs at a football game between the two schools.

The October game was the first high school matchup at Northwestern University’s new Ryan Field. The rivalry between Evanston Township High School and New Trier dates to the early 1900s.

Parents call for games to be suspended

What they're saying:

Evanston Township parents and alumni say racism has been an issue between the two schools for decades. They say marching band and color guard members felt shame and anger after New Trier students yelled at them and spat on them following the game.

Willie Shaw said, "Students were physically spat upon. They were subjected to some of the most humiliating, degrading, derogatory racial name calling that’s imaginable."

Malika Gardner said, "We need to suspend the games with ETHS. The relationship is over, and I’m saying that because I want our children to be safe."

Kevin Brown said, " And the most unduly burdensome thing of all is watching a young black man carry your football team, and some of you will call him (expletive)"

A New Trier parent condemned the behavior and said she was disappointed more New Trier parents did not attend the meeting, which she saw as a lack of concern.

New Trier superintendent apologizes

What we know:

School administrators launched an investigation but said there wasn’t enough evidence to identify who was responsible.

Superintendent Peter Tragos said, "I know it’s been hurtful for students and families to feel that the character of our entire community is being judged by the actions of a few individuals who utter those slurs. New Trier is a large high school with many different people and families, each with their own unique stories and perspectives. No single story speaks for all students and families. At that same time, we have a responsibility to listen and to act when students helplessly have experienced racism, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination at our school and in our community. We have a responsibility to take ownership for our actions when they hurt others."

Tragos apologized for the hurt caused by New Trier students.

Administrators ask witnesses to come forward

What you can do:

Administrators are asking anyone with information to come forward to help identify those responsible.

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