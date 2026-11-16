Johnsburg police search for man who escaped custody in Chicago suburb

The Brief A man escaped from police custody at a facility in Johnsburg on Sunday. He was being held on an outstanding failure-to-appear warrant. Police said he does not pose a threat to the community, but asked residents to stay indoors, lock their homes and call 911 if they see someone matching his description.



A man escaped from custody at a police facility in Chicago's far northwest suburbs over the weekend, prompting a search involving local and surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Johnsburg custody escape search

What we know:

The man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding failure-to-appear warrant, according to the Johnsburg Police Department. He later escaped custody and left the facility.

The department described him as Hispanic and said he was wearing blue jeans, a yellow long-sleeve shirt and a black, red and white Chicago Bulls hat.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the man was able to escape from police.

What you can do:

Police said the man does not pose a threat to the community. As a precaution, they asked residents to remain indoors, secure their homes and keep doors locked until further notice.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description should call 911.

What's next:

Johnsburg police and nearby law enforcement agencies are canvassing the area to locate and re-arrest the man. The department said it will share more information as it becomes available.

Johnsburg is located in northeastern McHenry County, more than 50 miles northwest of Chicago near the Wisconsin border.