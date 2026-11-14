Chicago man stabbed in face during argument on South Side

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The Brief An argument turned physical when a man stabbed another man at a home in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, according to police. The 37-year-old victim was cut in the face and taken to the hospital in fair condition. Police said the suspect fled the scene.



A 37-year-old man was stabbed during an argument at a home on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

Man stabbed during argument in Roseland

What we know:

The incident happened around 1:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the 11200 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Police said the altercation turned physical when the suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp object. The 37-year-old was cut in the face and transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition. Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the argument, but police said it appears to be domestic-related. Authorities haven't released the suspect's name or said whether he's been arrested since the early morning stabbing.