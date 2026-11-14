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Chicago man stabbed in face during argument on South Side

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 14, 2026 9:53 AM CST
Published November 14, 2026 9:53 AM CST
article

FILE-Police tape is seen in front of a police vehicle. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • An argument turned physical when a man stabbed another man at a home in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, according to police.
    • The 37-year-old victim was cut in the face and taken to the hospital in fair condition.
    • Police said the suspect fled the scene. 

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man was stabbed during an argument at a home on Chicago's South Side, according to police

Man stabbed during argument in Roseland

What we know:

The incident happened around 1:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the 11200 block of South Indiana Avenue. 

Police said the altercation turned physical when the suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp object. The 37-year-old was cut in the face and transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition. Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the argument, but police said it appears to be domestic-related. Authorities haven't released the suspect's name or said whether he's been arrested since the early morning stabbing. 

The Source: Information from the Chicago Police Department contributed to this story, which was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Crime and Public SafetyNear South SideRoselandChicago