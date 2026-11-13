Sentencing recommendation delayed in deadly Glenview crash case

The Brief A judge did not make a sentencing recommendation Friday for Taeyoung Kim, who is charged in the crash that killed 17-year-old Marko Niketic. The hearing was continued for a pre-sentence investigation expected in January. Niketic’s and his girlfriend’s families are calling for a murder charge. Kim’s defense attorneys said the charges reflect what applies under the law.



A court hearing Friday did not bring the sentencing recommendation families had expected in the case against a Northbrook man charged in a crash that killed a Glenbrook South High School senior.

Glenview crash case continued

The backstory:

Taeyoung Kim is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and traffic violations in connection with the May 12, 2024, crash. He has pleaded not guilty and has been detained since his arrest.

Taeyoung Kim | Glenview police

Prosecutors say Kim had alcohol and marijuana in his system and was driving 131 mph on Lake Avenue in Glenview, where the speed limit is 35 mph. They allege he turned off his lights, ran a red light and struck 17-year-old Marko Niketic’s car as Niketic was turning left at Lake Avenue and Meadow Lane.

Marko Niketic

The crash happened on Mother’s Day, weeks before Niketic was set to graduate. His car was split in half. Niketic’s girlfriend, Ella Schriber, was seriously injured, as was a passenger in Kim’s car. Schriber suffered bleeding in her brain, a broken pelvis and a seizure. Kim had injuries described as non-life-threatening.

What they're saying:

After the hearing Friday, family members and friends of Niketic and Schriber renewed their call for prosecutors to bring a murder charge.

A loved one said the crash was so violent that Niketic’s family heard it from their home.

Niketic’s brother said the case has affected many people and expressed hope that it could lead to changes that help future families. He also compared the case with a fatal boat crash in McHenry County, where prosecutors brought a murder charge.

Kim’s defense attorneys said the current charges are the ones that apply under the law. They also said such cases can be difficult because defendants often have little criminal history. Kim had some traffic violations on his record that appeared to be minor.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office had not responded to a request for comment at the time this story was published.

What's next:

The judge did not make the expected sentencing recommendation Friday. Instead, the case was continued for a pre-sentence investigation, which is expected to take place in January.