Chicago alderman calls for probe after CFO's abrupt resignation

The Brief Chicago CFO Ashley Gabrysch resigned Friday, saying she could not fulfill her obligations under the conditions in which she was asked to serve. Ald. Bill Conway called for an independent investigation, saying the resignation raises questions about the city’s financial statements. The mayor’s office accused Gabrysch of breaking the law by authorizing an additional $75 million pension payment and said it would report her to the inspector general.



A Chicago alderman is calling for an investigation into the city’s financial statements after the city’s chief financial officer abruptly resigned Friday during a key period in budget negotiations.

Chicago CFO resignation investigation

What they're saying:

CFO Ashley Gabrysch wrote in her resignation letter that she could not fulfill her duties "under the conditions in which I have been asked to serve."

"It has become apparent, however, that to continue in this role would be to compromise my integrity and professional obligations," Gabrysch said.

Her resignation letter also says taxpayers, aldermen and investors rely on the city’s financial numbers being "accurate and complete."

Dig deeper:

Ald. Bill Conway said the letter indicates Gabrysch was asked by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office to present false information. Conway called for the city’s inspector general to begin an independent investigation and report its findings to the City Council.

"If Mayor Johnson asked his CFO to act or speak dishonestly, that is a shocking act against taxpayers and potentially criminal fraud," Conway said in a statement.

Conway said accurate financial statements are especially important as Chicago borrows money and approaches a budget deadline. He warned that questions about the city’s finances could affect its credit rating and worsen its fiscal position.

The other side:

The mayor’s office has accused Gabrysch of breaking the law by authorizing an additional $75 million pension payment before the legislation took effect.

"Our administration made multiple attempts to meet with her to discuss this action and seek an explanation, including shortly before her public resignation. Those attempts went unresolved," the office said in a statement, adding it would report her to the inspector general.

"Our administration takes its responsibility to protect taxpayer dollars, uphold the law, and ensure the responsible management of City finances seriously. We expect every City official to meet that standard," the office said.

What's next:

Ald. Conway said the inspector general should present findings to the City Council immediately. He said any findings that warrant it should be referred to law enforcement.

Other aldermen told FOX Chicago they plan to organize hearings on the matter.

Comptroller Michael Belsky will serve as acting chief financial officer, effective immediately.

In a statement provided to FOX Chicago, Belsky said, "The Mayor and his team have been extremely transparent, open, and honest with the public and City Council about the City’s fiscal position. Any suggestion to the contrary is simply incorrect."