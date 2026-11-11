Chicago makes splash with first self-cleaning public toilet
CHICAGO - Today marks the arrival of Chicago’s first automated public toilet with a ceremonial "First Flush" in Wicker Park.
The standalone facility, located where Milwaukee Avenue, Ashland Avenue, and Division Street intersect, marks the debut of a city pilot aimed at expanding access to clean, secure restrooms in dense urban corridors.
Chicago's self-cleaning public toilet
Breakdown:
Installation of the automated public toilet wrapped up on Oct. 23. The "First Flush" happened at 11 a.m.
Key details of the facility include:
- Automated sanitation: An onboard system runs an automated cleaning and disinfection cycle after every single use.
- Accessibility standards: The unit features step-free entry, automatic doors, grab bars, non-slip flooring, and an accessible layout.
- Safety and touchless tech: The interior offers hands-free functionality along with an emergency call button.
- Strategic location: The site of the toilet was chosen for its heavy foot traffic, serving transit commuters, cyclists, food delivery workers, families, and others.
What they're saying:
Elected officials and corporate partners framed the opening as an essential step toward standard public amenities found in other major global metros.
"Every global city deserves clean, safe public bathrooms. I’m proud to have brought Chicago’s first public bathroom to the 1st Ward and I can’t wait to see how this pilot develops," Ald. Daniel La Spata said.
Alan Sullivan, Co-CEO of JCDecaux North America, noted that the model is already proven abroad and in several American cities.
"Our automated public toilets are designed to combine innovative technology, accessibility and automated sanitation to provide a reliable public amenity while supporting the cleanliness and functionality of urban public spaces," Sullivan said.
What's next:
Officials will track several operational benchmarks during the pilot period:
- Daily and hourly usage figures
- Operational uptime and equipment reliability
- Frequency of maintenance visits and repairs
- Long-term utility and operational costs
- Sanitation complaints and neighborhood feedback from nearby businesses and residents
The Source: The information in this report came from a joint city and vendor event announcement and official press statements from the City of Chicago, the Chicago Department of Transportation, and JCDecaux North America.