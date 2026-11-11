Chicago makes splash with first self-cleaning public toilet

The Brief Chicago unveiled its first automated, self-cleaning public restroom in Wicker Park. The facility automatically washes and disinfects itself after every use and includes full accessibility features. City officials and outdoor advertising firm JCDecaux will evaluate the pilot before deciding whether to expand.



Today marks the arrival of Chicago’s first automated public toilet with a ceremonial "First Flush" in Wicker Park.

The standalone facility, located where Milwaukee Avenue, Ashland Avenue, and Division Street intersect, marks the debut of a city pilot aimed at expanding access to clean, secure restrooms in dense urban corridors.

Chicago's self-cleaning public toilet

Breakdown:

Installation of the automated public toilet wrapped up on Oct. 23. The "First Flush" happened at 11 a.m.

Key details of the facility include:

Automated sanitation: An onboard system runs an automated cleaning and disinfection cycle after every single use.

Accessibility standards: The unit features step-free entry, automatic doors, grab bars, non-slip flooring, and an accessible layout.

Safety and touchless tech: The interior offers hands-free functionality along with an emergency call button.

Strategic location: The site of the toilet was chosen for its heavy foot traffic, serving transit commuters, cyclists, food delivery workers, families, and others.

What they're saying:

Elected officials and corporate partners framed the opening as an essential step toward standard public amenities found in other major global metros.

"Every global city deserves clean, safe public bathrooms. I’m proud to have brought Chicago’s first public bathroom to the 1st Ward and I can’t wait to see how this pilot develops," Ald. Daniel La Spata said.

Alan Sullivan, Co-CEO of JCDecaux North America, noted that the model is already proven abroad and in several American cities.

"Our automated public toilets are designed to combine innovative technology, accessibility and automated sanitation to provide a reliable public amenity while supporting the cleanliness and functionality of urban public spaces," Sullivan said.

What's next:

Officials will track several operational benchmarks during the pilot period:

Daily and hourly usage figures

Operational uptime and equipment reliability

Frequency of maintenance visits and repairs

Long-term utility and operational costs

Sanitation complaints and neighborhood feedback from nearby businesses and residents