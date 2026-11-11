Aurora Veterans Day Parade honors local veterans

The Brief Aurora’s Veterans Day Parade begins at 10:15 a.m. CT Iraq War veteran Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn will serve as the guest speaker A remembrance ceremony for area veterans will follow at Aurora City Hall



The City of Aurora, Illinois, marked Veterans Day with its annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade began at 10:15 a.m. CT at Downer Place and Water Street and featured local veterans groups, military organizations and Aurora’s Honor Guard.

Iraq War veteran Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn served as the guest speaker. A ceremony honoring area veterans followed at Aurora City Hall.