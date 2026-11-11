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Aurora Veterans Day Parade honors local veterans

FOX 32 Chicago
News
Published November 11, 2026 10:10 AM CST
Published November 11, 2026 10:10 AM CST

The Brief

    • Aurora’s Veterans Day Parade begins at 10:15 a.m. CT
    • Iraq War veteran Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn will serve as the guest speaker
    • A remembrance ceremony for area veterans will follow at Aurora City Hall

The City of Aurora, Illinois, marked Veterans Day with its annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade began at 10:15 a.m. CT at Downer Place and Water Street and featured local veterans groups, military organizations and Aurora’s Honor Guard.

Iraq War veteran Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn served as the guest speaker. A ceremony honoring area veterans followed at Aurora City Hall.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release issued by the City of Aurora.

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