Aurora Veterans Day Parade honors local veterans
The City of Aurora, Illinois, marked Veterans Day with its annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade began at 10:15 a.m. CT at Downer Place and Water Street and featured local veterans groups, military organizations and Aurora’s Honor Guard.
Iraq War veteran Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn served as the guest speaker. A ceremony honoring area veterans followed at Aurora City Hall.
The Source: Information for this story came from a news release issued by the City of Aurora.