Illinois college named best in Midwest

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The Brief Forbes has named Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois the best college in the Midwest. The University of Chicago and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign also made the list. Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named the best college in America.



An Illinois college has been named the best in the Midwest.

Northwestern University named best college in Midwest

Big picture view:

Forbes named Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois the best college in the Midwest.

"Along the shores of Lake Michigan, Northwestern University is a leading private research university with its main campus in Evanston, Illinois, and additional campuses in downtown Chicago and Doha, Qatar," wrote Forbes. "Northwestern’s quarter system allows students to explore a broad range of interests, and its interdisciplinary approach to education is encouraged across its 12 schools. The university's Medill School of Journalism is internationally recognized for preparing generations of award-winning reporters and media leaders, while the Bienen School of Music has produced numerous Grammy-winning alumni and faculty."

On the national list, Forbes called Northwestern the 15th best college in the country.

Dig deeper:

Coming in second place for the Midwest is the University of Chicago.

"The University of Chicago is a private research university in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side," Forbes wrote. "At the heart of the undergraduate experience is the university's renowned Core Curriculum, which requires students to explore subjects ranging from the humanities and social sciences to the physical and biological sciences. The school’s research legacy includes the discovery of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the world's first laboratory devoted to sleep research and foundational advances in quantum mechanics."

By the numbers:

According to Forbes, the top five colleges in the Midwest are:

Northwestern University University of Chicago University of Michigan, Ann Arbor University of Notre Dame University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named the best college in America.