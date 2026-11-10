Indiana man wanted after escaping police custody at hospital

The Brief Griffith police are searching for Alton West III, who allegedly escaped from a hospital after being taken into custody on Nov. 7. Police say West fled a traffic stop, resisted arrest and attempted to grab an officer's Taser near the Indiana-Illinois state line. West faces five felony arrest warrants, and authorities are urging anyone who sees him to call 911 without approaching him.



Police in northwest Indiana are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from a hospital after fleeing a traffic stop and attempting to disarm an officer.

Alton West III is wanted on five active felony arrest warrants following the Nov. 7 incident, according to the Griffith Police Department.

Traffic stop leads to police pursuit

What we know:

On Nov. 7, 2026, Griffith police officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by West, who fled onto Interstate 80/94.

Alton West III | Griffith Police Department

Police said West's vehicle became disabled near the Indiana-Illinois state line. He then fled on foot and actively resisted arrest, including allegedly attempting to disarm an officer by grabbing the officer's Taser.

Officers successfully took West into custody.

Following the incident, West was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and was admitted for observation.

While at the hospital, police said West removed his medical equipment and fled the facility without being medically discharged or released from police custody.

Five felony warrants issued

Dig deeper:

West is currently wanted on five active felony arrest warrants, according to police:

Resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle (Level 5 felony).

Disarming a police officer (Level 5 felony).

Escape from custody (Level 5 felony).

Resisting law enforcement (Level 6 felony).

Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator (Level 6 felony).

Police ask public for help

What you can do:

Anyone with information about West's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. According to online court records, West is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds.

Police warn the public not to approach West or attempt to apprehend him.