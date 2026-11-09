Man charged with murder in Chicago Heights anti-violence advocate's death

The Brief Alex Morris, 54, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Andre M. Thomas, 57, of Matteson. Thomas was shot multiple times on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of West 14th Street in Chicago Heights. Morris was arrested Nov. 6 in Chicago and is scheduled to appear in court in Markham on Nov. 10.



A 54-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the Halloween shooting death of an anti-violence advocate in Chicago Heights.

What happened?

What we know:

On Oct. 31, 2026, just before 9:30 p.m., the Chicago Heights Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 14th Street following a gunshot detection alert.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Chicago Heights Fire Department to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Heights Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

During the initial police response, it was determined that the victim, Andre Thomas, 57, of Matteson, had been shot multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.

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Suspect arrested, charged

Dig deeper:

The first week of the investigation resulted in the identification of multiple persons of interest, including Alex Morris, 54, of Chicago.

On Nov. 6, Chicago Heights police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, with assistance from the Chicago Police Department, located Morris and arrested him without incident near 95th Street and Perry Avenue in Chicago.

Alex Morris | Chicago Heights Police Department

On Nov. 8, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the investigation and approved a charge of first-degree murder against Morris.

What happens next?

What's next:

Morris was processed and is scheduled to appear in the Circuit Court of Cook County's Sixth Municipal District in Markham on Nov. 10.

Police said information regarding additional persons of interest and specifics of the investigation will not be released at this time because the investigation remains ongoing.