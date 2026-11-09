Aurora Hindu temple shooting plot: Suspect to face charges in court

The Brief A 19-year-old accused of targeting an Aurora Hindu temple faces an indictment hearing Monday. Police say his rifle jammed during the attack before a coworker overheard him and called 911. Lawmakers continue to demand federal hate crime charges on top of existing state counts.



A 19-year-old accused of plotting a mass shooting at a suburban Chicago Hindu temple returns to a Cook County courtroom Monday, facing formal indictment while pressure builds for federal intervention.

Alexandros Paporakis was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches.

Mass shooting plot

The backstory:

Paporakis was arrested Oct. 11 after an alleged attempt to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora. According to investigators:

Police reports state Paporakis attempted to open fire at the temple, but his weapon malfunctioned before a single round could discharge.

Days later, a coworker at a local Taco Bell overheard Paporakis discussing the failed shooting and immediately contacted police.

A search of his residence turned up firearms, ammunition, and a white-supremacist manifesto outlining violence directed at multiple minority communities.

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A judge ordered him held in custody after ruling him a clear threat to public safety.

State prosecutors have not indicated whether federal authorities intend to file concurrent civil rights charges.

Paporakis' new private defense attorney, Fedor Kozlov, has already filed a motion for a speedy trial.

Still, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and other lawmakers are continuing their push for federal hate crime charges.

Dig deeper:

At his last court date, a judge ruled that Paporakis will remain in custody.

A judge has also ordered that he receive health care in jail, including hormone injections for gender transition. The order says he is being treated for ADHD, depression and anxiety.

What's next:

During the indictment hearing, formal charges will be read to move the case forward.