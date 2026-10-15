Police reveal new details in alleged Aurora Hindu temple shooting plot

The Brief Police said Alexandros Paporakis was living with his mother in Palatine and appears to have acted alone. Investigators have not confirmed whether Paporakis’ rifle jammed outside the Aurora temple. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said his family was at the temple Sunday and remained unaware of the alleged threat until police announced it.



A Thursday morning press conference provided new details about what police say happened before a Palatine man allegedly targeted a Hindu place of worship in Aurora.

New details in Aurora mass shooting plot

What we know:

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches.

Alexandros Paporakis | Palatine Police Department (Palatine Police Department)

Police said Paporakis had been living with his mother in Palatine for about a year. Investigators questioned her, but said she is not cooperating with the investigation. Police said no consequences were known at the time for her refusal to cooperate.

Police also said their investigation so far indicates Paporakis was acting alone.

According to prosecutors, Paporakis worked at a Taco Bell in Arlington Heights, where a co-worker told investigators he regularly made racist comments, identified as a white supremacist and discussed Nazis and armed conflicts.

The co-worker contacted police Sunday after Paporakis allegedly described plans to attack the largest Hindu temple in Aurora.

Suspect seen outside temple

Timeline:

Police said investigators identified Paporakis’ red Acura RDX entering the parking lot of a known Hindu temple in Aurora at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle left at about 12:38 p.m. and was seen returning to Palatine shortly before 2 p.m. Police said Paporakis was alone in the vehicle.

Investigators said the video of the vehicle corroborated statements Paporakis allegedly made to his co-worker.

Police did not comment further on Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi's statement that he and his family were at the temple Sunday when Paporakis allegedly tried to carry out the attack.

What we don't know:

A co-worker told investigators that Paporakis said his rifle jammed after he tried to shoot at a man from his vehicle. Paporakis allegedly sent the co-worker a video that appeared to show an AR-style rifle failing to fire.

Police have not confirmed whether the gun actually jammed.

Investigators also have not determined where the video was recorded or where the alleged shooting attempt occurred.

Police said they still do not know why Oct. 11 was significant to Paporakis.

They also said they do not know what radicalized him and were not sure whether he had a criminal history.

The manifesto and investigation

According to prosecutors, an eight-page document found during the investigation was titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)."

Prosecutors said the document contained hateful statements targeting several groups, including people of Indian ancestry, Jewish people and Black people. Paporakis allegedly described those groups as "subhumans" and wrote about a plan to kill as many of them as possible, and described a plan to kill as many people as possible.

The document also described Paporakis’ research into the Hindu temple location and encouraged others to commit violence.

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Police declined to release additional details from the manifesto while the investigation continues.

Electronic devices recovered from Paporakis’ home are being examined at the FBI’s Chicago Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory. Police said investigators are reviewing the devices for more information.

What they're saying:

Police said they were "very fortunate that something much, much worse did not happen."

Officials also praised the co-worker who reported Paporakis’ statements.

"We commend them for coming forward when they did," police said. "If not for this individual, you might be talking about something completely different here."

FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Lucas Rothaar encouraged people to report threats rather than trying to decide on their own whether a threat is credible.

"The sooner we get that information, the sooner we can do that job," Rothaar said.

Krishnamoorthi said his family has worshiped at the Aurora temple for about 40 years. He said his parents were there all day Sunday and that he did not learn about the alleged attack until police announced it late Wednesday.

"Everybody’s shaken this morning," Krishnamoorthi said.

He also thanked Paporakis' co-worker who contacted police and urged others to report violent threats.

"To any of your viewers who might be aware of anybody who might express that kind of violent intent, please cooperate with your law enforcement," he said. "Please inform others so that we can stop these attacks before they happen. We have to fight together against this scourge of hate and violence."

Krishnamoorthi called for federal security grants for nonprofit organizations, including temples, synagogues, mosques and churches. He also said he plans to ask law enforcement to investigate the case as a hate crime.

"The people who commit these acts of violence want us to change the way that we live and to change who we are, and we cannot do that," Krishnamoorthi said.

What's next:

The FBI’s Chicago Field Office, the Palatine and Mount Prospect police departments, and federal and local prosecutors are reviewing the case.

Authorities are determining whether federal charges will be filed.

Paporakis is being held in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Rolling Meadows.