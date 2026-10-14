Teen accused of plotting mass shooting at Chicago-area place of worship

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The Brief A man was arrested and charged after investigators uncovered an alleged mass shooting plan and recovered a rifle, ammo and tactical gear from his home. Authorities believe the alleged plot may have targeted a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. A judge ordered Alexandros Paporakis detained as police and the FBI continue investigating possible additional charges.



A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges after police uncovered an alleged plan for a mass shooting that investigators believe may have targeted a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area.

Alleged mass shooting plot snuffed out by police

What we know:

Alexandros Paporakis was arrested Sunday after Palatine police received information from Mount Prospect police about concerning electronic messages he allegedly sent to another person.

According to investigators, Paporakis shared a document outlining an alleged mass shooting plan along with images of a rifle, magazine, body armor and other tactical equipment.

Police from both departments took Paporakis into custody as he was leaving his home in the 1300 block of North Baldwin Court in Palatine on Sunday evening.

Manifesto recovered from suspect's home

The investigation:

Detectives later searched his residence and recovered a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of rounds of additional ammunition and tactical equipment, according to police. Investigators also found a tactical vest containing body armor and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

The FBI’s Chicago Field Office assisted with the investigation, which included a review of electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)."

Police said the document contained white supremacist and extremist statements, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.

Based on the evidence gathered, detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning an attack for Sunday, Oct. 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. Investigators have not confirmed a specific intended location, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Aurora Police Department was notified of the potential threat and contacted Hindu places of worship in its jurisdiction to alert them to the information, authorities said.

Charges and court dates

Breakdown:

Paporakis was charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and unlawful possession of a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches, a Class 3 felony.

He appeared Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, where a judge ordered him detained. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 30 in Room 108 at the same courthouse.

What they're saying:

Palatine police said they are continuing to work with the FBI and are reviewing whether additional charges may be warranted. Authorities said they have not identified any known ongoing threat to the public associated with the incident.

"The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated," Palatine Police Chief William Nord said in a statement. "Protecting our communities and places of worship remains a priority, and we will continue working with our law enforcement partners as this investigation moves forward."