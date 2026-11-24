The Brief Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and U.S. senators are raising concerns about the Army's planned detonation of roughly five tons of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday. Leaders are calling for more transparency and public health monitoring over potential environmental risks to nearby communities. Army officials say the controlled explosion is necessary to prevent a potentially more dangerous accidental blast.



Illinois leaders are sounding off on the upcoming detonation of the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday morning.

The detonation is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Iowa Army Ammunition plant in Middletown.

Gov. JB Pritzker

What they're saying:

Gov. JB Pritzker has been the most vocal in his concern over the explosion of roughly five tons of degrading bomb-making chemicals.

"I have put state agencies on alert to prepare for any potential impacts of the US Army’s planned detonation in Iowa," Pritzker said Monday night on social media. "Illinoisans can now head to the below link for updates and safety guidance. I will keep pressing officials to be fully transparent."

Pritzker also attacked President Donald Trump for focusing on Nvidia while local states are "facing a potential environmental disaster.

Sen. Dick Durbin

Sen. Dick Durbin called on the Trump administration Tuesday to assign a public health emergency team to Middletown to assess damage and risk at the plant.

"If we can spend billions to wage war in Iran, the Pentagon can afford to do everything it can to protect the families in Iowa and Illinois from this unprecedented explosion," Durbin said in a statement. "At a minimum, monitoring the wind drift and measuring the impact will give us the most likely area of mitigation."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Tammy Duckworth took to social media on Sunday night to demand answers in the timing of the detonation.

"The Army still has failed to explain to the public why this detonation needs to happen this way—and too many people fear for their family’s health and safety," Duckworth said in a post on X. "This is an extreme failure of communication, planning and leadership. And they must be held accountable for the harm done."

Army officials

The other side:

On Tuesday, Army officials tried to tamp down concerns, stressing the urgency of detonating the chemicals that could otherwise explode at any time.

"Inaction is no longer an option," said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army’s leader of the operation.

The controlled detonation of roughly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown has set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects and frustration over a lack of information. Experts have advised that the stockpile will become more volatile as temperatures cool in the coming days.

"We don’t believe that the public should be in a panic," said Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle. "Our goal is to keep as much of it as we can here on our Iowa Army Ammunition plant to prevent it from traveling."

The backstory:

The Army rescheduled the detonation in southeastern Iowa to Wednesday because of more favorable wind conditions and to allow more time for extra safety measures, according to the court filing by the government.

The detonation of 68 barrels was initially planned for last Friday. The Army said they need to blow up the stockpile to prevent a possible chain-reaction explosion, which would be more dangerous.

The Army released new maps Tuesday showing the likely trajectory of the plume traveling toward Missouri. Plans for an earlier detonation had the plume headed north and into Illinois.