The Brief The Chicago Bears get a short week, playing on Turkey Day against NFC North rival Detroit. It'll be the 39th holiday game the Bears have played in team history. Here's how to watch the Bears against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving this week.



The Chicago Bears get a short week, playing on Turkey Day against NFC North rival Detroit.

This time, it's a grudge match between two 8-2 division foes who now have first place in the NFC North on the line after the Vikings lost to San Francisco.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving this week.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Lions will be on CBS this weekend, and get the A-team.

Jim Nantz and J.J Watt will have the call on CBS, while Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions start time

Date: Thurs, Nov. 26

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Time: Noon

The Bears and Lions square off on Thanksgiving yet again. This will be the Bears' 39th appearance in a Thanksgiving Day game. For the Lions, this is Turkey Day game No. 87.

The last time the Bears played on Thanksgiving was significant. It was a 23-20 win for the Lions, where the Bears' clock mismanagement led to a last-second shot at the end zone when they could have had perhaps one or two more.

The next day, Matt Eberflus was fired. A few months later, Ben Johnson was hired. Now, the Bears and Lions are facing off in a game with first place in the NFC North on the line.

In their past 38 games on Thanksgiving, the Bears have a 20-16-2 record. Win No. 21 would be significant.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7

Week 4: Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 12

Week 5: Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 7

Week 6: Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23

Week 7: Chicago Bears 30, New England Patriots 24

Week 8: Chicago Bears 34, Seattle Seahawks 17

Week 9: Chicago Bears 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Chicago Bears 21, New Orleans Saints 13

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings