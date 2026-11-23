The Brief Christopher Papaioannou, one of three finalists to lead the Chicago Police Department, has had 33 complaints during his 27-year career, according to records reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times. He was suspended three times for a total of 15 days in cases where allegations were sustained. The other finalists, Antoinette Ursitti and Angel Novalez, also have complaint histories, the report said.



A report on the disciplinary records of candidates to lead the Chicago Police Department found that one finalist has received 33 complaints and been suspended three times during his 27 years with the department.

Chicago superintendent finalists

The details:

The Chicago Sun-Times reviewed records from the police department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the city agency that investigates allegations of police misconduct.

According to the report, Christopher Papaioannou’s three suspensions totaled 15 days. Investigators found he was involved in a wrongful raid, pepper-sprayed a crowd at a drag-racing event and failed to report that he had tackled a suspect.

Papaioannou is one of three finalists to replace former Superintendent Larry Snelling. The other finalists are Antoinette Ursitti and Angel Novalez.

Other finalists:

Novalez has been the subject of 10 complaints, according to the report. One led to a recommendation for a two-day suspension over a failure to report another officer’s misconduct.

None of the complaints against Ursitti have been sustained, the report said. A complaint is sustained when investigators find enough evidence to support the allegation.

What's next:

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability sent the three finalists to Mayor Brandon Johnson. The mayor must choose a finalist or reject the list and request another search.