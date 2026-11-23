The Brief Seven-year-old Dantrell Davis was shot and killed on his way to school in 1992. A judge overturned the conviction of Anthony Garrett, who had confessed to the shooting, after ruling his confession was coerced. Davis’ family gathered Sunday at the site of the shooting and vowed to keep his memory alive.



A family gathered Sunday to remember a 7-year-old boy killed in gang crossfire on his way to school 34 years ago.

Dantrell Davis vigil

The details:

Balloons rose over the spot where Dantrell Davis was shot and killed in 1992. He was walking to school with his mother at the former Cabrini-Green housing development.

Last week, a judge overturned the conviction of Anthony Garrett, who had confessed to shooting Davis from a high-rise window. Garrett said he was aiming at a rival gang member.

The judge ruled Garrett’s confession was coerced by then-detective Richard Zuley.

What they're saying:

The overturned conviction reopened painful memories for Davis’ family. His mother, Annette Freeman, broke down in tears at the vigil.

"This whole thing, it just opens up the wound again. Every day, we living with Ann, because she’s hurting every day," Davis’ cousin Esther Massey said. "Not a day goes by that I don’t believe that she doesn’t shed a tear."

Another cousin, Monique Hawkins, said Freeman does violence-prevention work in her son’s memory.

"She doesn’t feel worthy of being a mother. She doesn’t feel worthy of being a grandmother. That's why she's never had any more children," Hawkins said. "And just the pain that we have to carry into her. You know, she works in violence prevention right now today, and she does all of what she do in the name of her son."

Local perspective:

Part of Cleveland Avenue was named Dantrell Davis Way. His killing was so shocking that rival gangs called a truce that lasted about three years, Massey said.

"He saved a lot of lives, a lot of gun violence was stopped after he was killed," Massey said. "We’re gonna keep his name alive."