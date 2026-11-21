The Brief The IHSA Football playoffs continue. This week decides who clinches a right to play for a state championship. Here are the scores and results from the semifinal round of the IHSA Football Playoffs.



This week decides who clinches a right to play for a state championship.

Here are the scores and results from the semifinal round of the IHSA Football Playoffs.

IHSA State Football 2026 Semifinal Scores & Results

Class 1A

Heyworth 22, Stockton 8

Mt. Sterling Brown County 14, Hardin Calhoun 12

Class 2A

Wilmington at Aurora Christian

Nashville at West Frankfort

Class 3A

IC Catholic 21, Richmond-Burton 7

St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Williamsville 9

Class 4A

Morris, Coal City

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Rochester

Class 5A

Cary-Grove 41, Sycamore 10

Mahomet-Seymour 21, New Lenox Providence Catholic 14

Class 6A

Fenwick 56, Harlem 35

Nazareth Academy 14, Wheaton Warrenville South 7

Class 7A

Chicago Brother Rice 24, East St. Louis 12

Downers Grove North at Arlington Heights Hersey

Class 8A

Chicago Mt. Carmel, Oswego

Chicago St. Ignatius at Winnetka New Trier