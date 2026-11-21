IHSA Football Playoffs: Scores and results from the 2026 semifinals
This week decides who clinches a right to play for a state championship.
Here are the scores and results from the semifinal round of the IHSA Football Playoffs.
IHSA State Football 2026 Semifinal Scores & Results
Class 1A
Heyworth 22, Stockton 8
Mt. Sterling Brown County 14, Hardin Calhoun 12
Class 2A
Wilmington at Aurora Christian
Nashville at West Frankfort
Class 3A
IC Catholic 21, Richmond-Burton 7
St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Williamsville 9
Class 4A
Morris, Coal City
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Rochester
Class 5A
Cary-Grove 41, Sycamore 10
Mahomet-Seymour 21, New Lenox Providence Catholic 14
Class 6A
Fenwick 56, Harlem 35
Nazareth Academy 14, Wheaton Warrenville South 7
Class 7A
Chicago Brother Rice 24, East St. Louis 12
Downers Grove North at Arlington Heights Hersey
Class 8A
Chicago Mt. Carmel, Oswego
Chicago St. Ignatius at Winnetka New Trier
The Source: Scores and results were compiled by FOX Chicago