The Brief Noble Schools says it is gathering information about what it called a "serious incident" involving students at Butler College Prep on Friday. Chicago police say officers responded to a call for service and generated a case report that has yet to be finalized. Community activists reported that a student suffered serious head injuries in what they described as a retaliatory attack.



Noble Schools is reviewing what it called a "serious incident" involving students Friday at Butler College Prep in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood, and community activists say a student suffered serious head injuries.

Police respond to Butler College Prep

What we know:

Chicago police said officers responded to a call for service at the school and generated a case report that had yet to be finalized.

Noble Schools said it was gathering information about what happened. The school network declined to share details about the students involved or the circumstances, citing student privacy and its ongoing review.

"Our thoughts are with the students and families affected by this incident, and our immediate priority is their well-being," Noble Schools said.

Activists report serious head injuries

What they're saying:

Community activists Lisette Guillen and Andrew Holmes said a student suffered serious head injuries.

Friday’s incident followed a reported fight Thursday

Timeline:

A fight reportedly broke out at Butler College Prep on Thursday. A student was reportedly injured Friday in a second incident related to that fight.