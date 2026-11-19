Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 75-year-old man was critically injured Thursday afternoon when a car struck him on Caton Farm Road in Joliet, police said.
Mustang strikes pedestrian
What we know:
Officers responded to Caton Farm Road and Joe Adler Drive at 2:39 p.m. Police said a 25-year-old woman was driving a Ford Mustang east in the outside lane of Caton Farm Road when it struck the man, who appeared to be crossing from the northwest corner of the intersection.
An off-duty firefighter and an off-duty nurse provided first aid until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived. Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with life-threatening injuries. The driver was uninjured.
Police investigate what led to the crash
What we don't know:
Police closed the road while the Joliet Police Department’s Traffic Unit reconstructed the crash. Investigators have yet to release a final determination on what led to the collision.
How to help
What you can do:
Anyone with video footage or information about the crash can call the Joliet Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Joliet Police Department.