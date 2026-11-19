The Brief A 75-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a Ford Mustang struck him Thursday afternoon on Caton Farm Road in Joliet. An off-duty firefighter and an off-duty nurse provided first aid before paramedics arrived. The driver was uninjured. Joliet police are investigating and asking anyone with information or video of the crash to come forward.



A 75-year-old man was critically injured Thursday afternoon when a car struck him on Caton Farm Road in Joliet, police said.

Mustang strikes pedestrian

What we know:

Officers responded to Caton Farm Road and Joe Adler Drive at 2:39 p.m. Police said a 25-year-old woman was driving a Ford Mustang east in the outside lane of Caton Farm Road when it struck the man, who appeared to be crossing from the northwest corner of the intersection.

An off-duty firefighter and an off-duty nurse provided first aid until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived. Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with life-threatening injuries. The driver was uninjured.

Police investigate what led to the crash

What we don't know:

Police closed the road while the Joliet Police Department’s Traffic Unit reconstructed the crash. Investigators have yet to release a final determination on what led to the collision.

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone with video footage or information about the crash can call the Joliet Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.