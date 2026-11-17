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The Brief Five men face felony burglary charges after a multi-agency task force tracked their vehicles across the northern suburbs. Police caught the suspects returning from a Northbrook break-in with stolen cash, jewelry, and precious metals. Investigators said the crew specifically targeted the homes of local business owners.



Five men are facing felony charges after a police task force used license plate cameras and surveillance teams to catch them returning from a home burglary in Northbrook.

The arrests follow a two-week investigation sparked by an attempted break-in in Vernon Hills, uncovering a pattern in which the suspects specifically targeted the residences of business owners for high-value items.

Chicago-area burglary crew busted

The backstory:

Officers from the Vernon Hills and Northbrook police departments, working alongside the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF), arrested the five suspects Friday night:

Investigators identified the five men charged in Cook County with one Class 1 felony count each of residential burglary:

Sebastian Gaviria-Perez, 24, of Mundelein

Nicolas Parra-Alvarez, 27, of Mundelein

Darwin Puentes-Rios, 23, of Mundelein

Gustavo Juarez-Rodriguez, 23, of Vernon Hills

William Perez-Torrado, 21, of Bolingbrook

Police said charges in Lake County are also pending.

When staged officers moved in to arrest the group at a Vernon Hills apartment complex, two men surrendered immediately while three ran on foot. A Wauconda Police K9 tracked down the fleeing suspects and recovered a discarded bag containing suspected burglary tools.

Police said the suspects were carrying cash, jewelry, and precious metals stolen during the Northbrook break-in.

How it went down

Timeline:

Oct. 30: Police respond to an attempted residential burglary in Vernon Hills. A Mundelein Police canine tracks the suspects' scent to a nearby retail parking lot, where investigators use store surveillance video and Flock automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras to identify two suspect vehicles.

Early November: Automated license plate cameras track the two vehicles traveling together repeatedly across multiple suburban jurisdictions. Detectives locate the cars parked at a Vernon Hills apartment complex and place them under surveillance.

Nov. 13: Undercover teams follow the two cars into a Northbrook neighborhood, where several suspects walk the streets on foot before driving back to Vernon Hills. NORTAF officers confirmed a home had been burglarized and alert waiting police units, leading to all five arrests.

While detectives are still working to determine the full scope of the suspects' motives, police noted that every identified victim in the case is a business owner.

Authorities said the crimes match a long-established pattern of organized burglary crews staking out and targeting the homes of business owners to steal cash and valuables.

What they're saying:

Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis credited regional partnerships and surveillance technology for taking the crew off the streets.

"This case is a tremendous example of inter-agency cooperation and resource sharing," Kreis said in a statement. "Without the partnership of Northbrook Police, NORTAF, and area canines, as well as an invaluable network of license plate reader cameras, these criminals would remain free to violate the sanctity of area homes."

What's next:

All five suspects were transferred to the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections following their initial charges.

Investigators are continuing their work, and additional criminal charges tied to offenses in Lake County remain pending.