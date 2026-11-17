The Brief FEMA said rumors linking the alert test to a power blackout or major cyberattack are false. The test was announced in September and is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Central. The test will interrupt TV, radio, cable and satellite broadcasts for about a minute. Cell phones will not receive the alert.



A nationwide emergency alert test is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, and FEMA says it is not connected to rumors of a power blackout or a major cyberattack.

FEMA emergency alert test

What we know:

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission are required by law to test the Emergency Alert System at least once every three years. FEMA announced in September that the test would happen Tuesday.

The test is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Central. It will interrupt television, radio, cable and satellite broadcasts for about a minute. Cell phones will not receive the alert.

FEMA posted on social media Monday to address rumors circulating online, saying there are no blackouts and no secret emergencies.

The backstory:

The test comes after several days of reported technology and travel disruptions.

A Microsoft outage last Thursday locked users out of Outlook and Teams. On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop that lasted for hours. An outage at Workday that night also affected access to pay and human resources platforms.

On Monday, a software bug at JPMorgan Chase disrupted online banking across major banks, while a separate United Airlines system outage delayed flights.

What they're saying:

Cybersecurity expert Ian Marlow said the incidents were technical glitches, not a coordinated cyberattack.

Marlow said he understands why people might connect the events, but noted that companies typically disclose breaches and provide guidance when customer information is compromised.

What you can do:

When the test alert sounds, officials say people should not panic or call 911. Regular broadcasts are expected to resume after the test.