Javier Báez could return if Cubs make playoffs
All-Star shortstop Javier Báez could return to the Chicago Cubs if they reach the playoffs.
3 charged in Lawndale home invasion, shooting
Three men are charged in a home invasion that left a man shot last week in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
Chicago teacher raises money to buy unique classroom library for students
A first-year teacher, assigned to an Englewood school, is going the extra mile to inspire her students.
CTA riders urged to give up seat for pregnant passengers
It's just a common courtesy, right? Giving up your seat on a train or bus to an expectant mother.
Mayor Lightfoot hits Senator Ted Cruz again on gun laws
“I've invited him to come to Chicago. I'd love for him to walk the streets of the West Side and the South Side,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
Tesla driver spotted 'asleep at wheel' on Massachusetts highway
Boston resident Dakota Randall was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike at around 3 pm on Sunday, September 8, when he noticed both the driver and the front-seat passenger of a Tesla next to him appeared to be asleep.
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Houston; police search for suspects
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects who carjacked a man at gunpoint in the
McDonald's employee filmed choking, punching customer over alleged complaint about cold fries
A McDonald’s employee has been terminated for getting fired up over some fries.
2 charged with conspiring to buy Wisconsin handguns, resell them in Chicago
Two men are facing federal charges for allegedly conspiring to straw purchase over a dozen handguns in Wisconsin and resell them in Chicago.
Chicago man arrested for sex assault of Hyatt House employee in Oak Brook: police
A man was in custody following the sexual assault of a hotel employee Monday in west suburban Oak Brook.
Teenagers who don’t date are less likely to be depressed than those who do, study finds
Contrary to what most pop culture references might lead one to believe, teenagers who don’t date aren’t antisocial misfits or weirdos — in fact, they tend to be just as socially skilled, as well as less depressed than their peers who do date, a new study found.
Trump's North Carolina rally to be a test for his clout, GOP
President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina on Monday will serve as a measure of his clout in trying to elect a Republican to the House in a closely watched special election that's seen as a tossup race.
Boy has ‘worst birthday ever’ after hot lunch is taken away because of outstanding balance
A 9-year-old boy said he had “the worst birthday ever” when his lunch was taken away because he had an outstanding balance at an Ohio school.
Senator Durbin urges improved regulation of vaping industry
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs to better regulate the electronic cigarette industry in the wake of several vaping-related deaths, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois urged Monday.
September 2019 boasts the last Palindrome Week of the century
Tuesday marks the beginning of the final palindrome week of this century.
Uber adding 2,000 jobs in Chicago, mostly in Freight unit
Uber plans to open a new office in Chicago and add 2,000 people to its area workforce over the next three years.
4th and final crew member rescued off capsized ship
The fourth and last crew member trapped inside a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia has been rescued.
Police: Infant was beaten to death by mother inside Tioga boarding home
A mother has been charged with murder after police say she beat her own five-month-old son to death in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood.
Mattel debuts 'Día de los Muertos' Barbie doll marking ‘Day of the Dead’
Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Barbie in honor of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” will hit stores this month.
Police: Mom "intentionally" left 1-year-old, 3-year-old in running car to go shopping at Arrowhead Mall
A Phoenix mother is behind bars after police say she left her two children in a car to go shopping at Arrowhead Towne Center.