The Brief A 15-year-old Thornwood High School student says she was defending herself during two fights in three days, including one caught on camera. The sophomore received a 10-day suspension and faces possible expulsion, which her mother is challenging. The student says she missed basketball tryouts because of the punishment. School officials have not responded to FOX 32's request for comment.



A violent classroom fight caught on camera at Thornwood High School has left a 15-year-old sophomore facing possible expulsion, even though she and her mother insist she was the victim of two separate attacks in just three days.

Video obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows multiple students involved in a physical confrontation inside a math classroom on October 19. The teenager, seen wearing purple, says she was trying to escape the violence when several girls followed her into the classroom.

"I ran to my classroom. I told my teacher I do not know these girls," the student said. "My teacher did the best she could to hold the girls back. They got to me, I started defending myself. There was no more I could do."

The teenager says the fight was so violent that some of her hair was ripped out.

Her mother, Erica Williams, says the incident raises serious questions about student safety and whether school staff had enough support to stop the violence.

"My daughter was in a moment where she couldn't protect herself," Williams said. "I just feel angry you can't protect yourself. You can't even protect your child. I thank the security for trying, but he was in there alone."

Two fights in three days

The backstory:

The classroom confrontation was not the first incident involving the teenager that week.

According to the student, she was attacked two days earlier during a school event by someone she claims did not attend Thornwood High School.

She says she did not know the girls involved but claims threats were made before the classroom confrontation.

"They texted my friend's phone and said, ‘I know she goes to our school, we are going to get her,’" the student said.

While the classroom video shows multiple students fighting, it does not establish what initially sparked the confrontation.

The teenager maintains she was defending herself.

Ten-day suspension followed by possible expulsion

Following the incidents, the sophomore received a 10-day suspension.

But her family says the punishment did not stop there.

"They gave me a harsher punishment than the girls that started the fight," the student said.

Williams says she challenged the suspension in emails to the school's principal, questioning why her daughter was being disciplined when she claims the teenager was the victim.

According to an email shared with FOX 32, school officials indicated they would review the available evidence to determine whether additional action was warranted.

Williams says she later received a phone call informing her that her daughter would be sent to an alternative school and was facing expulsion.

"Where is this alternative school? I told them my daughter can't go there," Williams said.

The mother says she is particularly troubled by the possibility of her daughter being removed from her regular school without what she considers a satisfactory explanation of how the disciplinary decision was reached.

"I'm not putting nobody in there that has great grades and a great athlete," Williams said. "I am not trying to fail her because the system is failing her. You think I am going to fail her?"

Student athlete says she missed basketball tryouts

Beyond the classroom, the teenager says the disciplinary action is affecting her opportunity to participate in athletics.

The sophomore plays center in basketball and says she has already missed the opportunity to try out for the team.

"I am in school going to class on time," she said. "Everyone is asking me if I am playing this year and I couldn't even try out."

Her mother describes her as a dedicated student athlete whose education and extracurricular opportunities are now at stake.

Questions about the school's disciplinary process

Dig deeper:

The case raises questions about how school officials evaluated the two confrontations, whether the student's claim of self-defense was considered and what evidence supports the disciplinary action.

Under Illinois law, public school expulsions require a formal process that includes an opportunity for the student and family to respond to the allegations.

A recommendation for expulsion is not the same as a final expulsion decision.

It remains unclear whether a final expulsion determination has been made or whether the family will have an opportunity to challenge the proposed disciplinary action.

FOX 32 emailed school officials seeking clarification about the punishment, the student's claim of self-defense, the status of any expulsion proceedings and whether the decision could be reconsidered.

As of publication, FOX 32 had not received a response.

For Williams, the central question remains why her daughter is facing the possibility of being removed from school following two incidents in which the teenager says she was attacked.

The sophomore believes the proposed punishment is unfair.

"They trying to kick you out for a year and it's unfair," she said.

She says she was fighting to protect herself.

Now, her mother says she's fighting to protect her daughter's education.