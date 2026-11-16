The Brief A 20-year-old University of Illinois Chicago student faces a federal charge after authorities say he threw a lit Molotov cocktail inside a campus student center Nov. 4. The FBI says the device shattered on the floor before the student allegedly tried to stab someone who managed to escape. Investigators say they found two similar devices in his backpack, and he faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.



A University of Illinois Chicago student is facing a federal charge after authorities say he threw a lit Molotov cocktail toward someone inside a campus student center, then pulled a knife and tried to stab someone.

Pugazhan Tamizhsami Sathyamurthy, 20, of Chicago, is charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

What surveillance video showed

What we know:

An FBI agent who reviewed surveillance footage said Sathyamurthy threw the device toward someone on the second floor of the student center in the 700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:10 p.m. Nov. 4. The device shattered when it hit the floor, and the flame went out, according to the complaint.

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The agent said Sathyamurthy then pulled what appeared to be a large knife and ran toward a person who fell backward and kicked at him before escaping. Sathyamurthy dropped the knife after encountering two armed guards, and UIC police took him into custody, the complaint says.

Investigators recovered two similar devices from Sathyamurthy’s backpack. A federal examiner preliminarily determined that both qualified as incendiary bombs, according to the complaint.

Federal court appearance

What's next:

Sathyamurthy was taken into federal custody Monday morning and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 2 p.m. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

UIC responds

What they're saying:

UIC provided the following statement:

"UIC is aware of the federal charges against Pugazhan Tamizhsami Sathyamurthy, an undergraduate student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences since fall 2024. Due to federal privacy laws and the ongoing criminal investigation, the university is unable to provide further details."