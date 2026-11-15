3 Illinois cities rank among the best small cities in U.S.

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The Brief Livability ranked 50 small cities in the U.S. based on different livability metrics. Three cities in Illinois made the top 50 on the list. The list factored in components such as affordability, housing, transportation, health, safety, and more.



Livability compiled a list of the 50 best small cities in the U.S., and three Illinois cities have made the cut. The quality of life website measured several data points to score the town's livability based on health, economy, safety, environment, transportation, education, housing, and amenities.

Edwardsville

Local perspective:

The highest-ranking best small city in Illinois on the list was Edwardsville. The city came in at 13th with a LivScore of 785 out of 1,000. This St. Louis suburb was praised for its trail system, proximity to St. Louis, historic college campus, and revitalized downtown.



Edwardsville scored the highest for its performance in safety, transportation, and housing/cost of living. Here are some other scores the small city received with a score out of 100:

Amenities: 53

Economy: 65

Education: 77

Enviornment: 56

Health: 72

Housing & Cost of Living: 84

Safety: 93

Transportation: 90

Livability also listed top reasons they would recommend for moving to Edwardsville.

Edwardsville was ranked highly for its transportation system connected to the Greater St. Louis area. The city is interconnected with the Madison County Transit Trail network. Biking lanes stretch through the county with scenic routes. The city also has close access to downtown St. Louis on the highway.

The downtown area of Edwardsville is very charming and walkable. There are many local coffee shops, markets, theaters, restaurants, and more. The area is also very community-driven.

Edwardsville is also home to Southern Illinois University Edardsville (SIUE). The college gives the city a great economic and educational boost. The school has over 12,000 students, faculty, and researchers, which creates jobs for the city.

If you like getting outdoors, the city also offers many parks to explore. There is a watershed nature center, a nature preserve featuring native prairie and wetland habitats over marshland boardwalks and walking trails.

For those with children, Edwardsville is also known to be very family-friendly. There is a great school district in the area with excellent college readiness, fine arts opportunities, and champion sports.

Some quick facts Livability listed about Edwardsville include:

Median home value: $285,507

Median property tax: $3,035

Population: 27,388

Average commute: 18 minutes

Median household income: $93,956

Median monthly rent: $856

Downers Grove

By the numbers:

The second small Illinois city that made the list was Downers Grove. Downers Grove ranked 17th on the list with a LivScore of 782 out of 1,000. The small city was praised for its accessibility to Chicago, connection to nature, and entertainment options.

Downers Grove also scored highest for health, education, and safety. Here is how the city stacked up on other metrics:

Amenities: 78

Economy: 67

Education: 82

Environment: 38

Health: 96

Housing & Cost of Living: 78

Safety: 82

Transportation: 69

According to Livability, here are some top reasons to move to Downers Grove:

In Downers Grove, residents get more bang for their buck. There are spacious lot sixes, charming historic architecture, municipal amenities, and more.

Downtown Downers Grove serves as the heart of the community. It's a historic area with bustling boutiques and restaurants.

The area is also home to good education systems for those with growing families.

Great parks and nature preserves are maintained throughout the community. If you want to enjoy natural beauty, there are green spaces like Lyman Woods, and McCollum Park with a large walking loop.

Commuting to the Windy City is easy to do from Downers Grove. The commuter rail system is interconnected with the city, offering fast express trains to downtown Chicago for residents of Downers Grove. You can also easily get to Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports from the city.

Some quick facts Livability listed about Downers Grove include:

Median home value: $414,232

Median property tax: $4,298

Population: 49,561

Average commute: 24 minutes

Median household income: $118,529

Median monthly rent: $1,373

Oak Park

Another Chicago suburb:

A third city made Livability's list, Oak Park. The small city ranked 48th on the list of 50 cities with a LivScore of 722 out of 1,000. This city stood out to Livability for its proximity to Chicago, literary heritage, and suburban-urban accessibility. It is also known for having a tight-knit community and good walkability.

Oak Park scored highest for health, education, and amenities. Here is how the city stacked up on other metrics:

Amenities: 82

Economy: 74

Education: 78

Environment: 30

Health: 98

Housing & Cost of Living: 74

Safety: 44

Transportation: 47

According to Livability, here are some top reasons to move to Oak Park:

Oak Park lives up to its name with a plentiful number of parks in the area. The city takes environmental sustainability seriously and offers conservatories, parks, courts, and lawns.

The city is also home to a Frank Lloyd Wright historic district that people come from all over the world to visit. In addition to that, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Unity Temple, is also in Oak Park. There's also the Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Museum and art galleries to explore.

Oak Park has many local independent shops, restaurants, and bars. There's no shortage of character in the town for residents to enjoy.

The city is family forward and has prestigious high schools with diverse fine arts programs. There are also many local amenities that are family-focused for residents to enjoy.

Commuting to the Windy City is easy to do from Oak Park, as well. The local transit system rusn through the city, offering quick access to downtown Chicago for residents of Oak Park.

Some quick facts Livability listed about Oak Park include:

Median home value: $422,276

Median property tax: $3,972

Population: 52,989

Average commute: 32 minutes

Median household income: $107,417

Median monthly rent: $1,227

The full listing

Big picture view:

Livability's full list of the best small cities includes:

Daphne, Alabama Madison, Alabama Homewood, Alabama Dublin, Ohio Chesterfield, Missouri Bethel Park, Pennsylvania Mason, Ohio Westfield, Indiana Pflugerville, Texas Friendswood, Texas Enterprise, Alabama Mequon, Wisconsin Edwardsville, Illinois Florence, Alabama Bergenfield, New Jersey Opelika, Alabama Downers Grove, Illinois Rockwall, Texas Wylie, Texas Fort Lee, New Jersey Cibolo, Texas Minnetonka, Minnesota Brookfield, Wisconsin Germantown, Tennessee Dothan, Alabama Eden Prairie, Minnesota Madison, Mississippi Brownsburg, Indiana Oro Valley, Arizona Collierville, Tennessee Huntersville, North Carolina Royal Oak, Michigan Wake Forest, North Carolina Lenexa, Kansas Milford, Connecticut Oviedo, Florida Shelton, Connecticut Novi, Michigan Bettendorf, Iowa Duluth, Georgia Waukee, Iowa Hendersonville, Tennessee Dover, New Hampshire Jenks, Oklahoma Papillion, Nebraska Marana, Arizona Bentonville, Arkansas Oak Park, Illinois West Des Moines, Iowa Tumwater, Washington

Livability's methodology

Dig deeper:

Livability used metrics they say are built differently than other sites to rank their best small towns. They focused on accessibility, economic sustainability, and real-world livability in their ranking.

They used a $550,000 housing ceiling, so that no town on the list had median home values above $550,000. They wanted to ensure that the places on their lists had attainable homeownership for the average buyer.

They also kept population parameters for the cities on the list between 15,000 and 75,000 people, which they believe is the ideal size where community and local support can flourish.

Livability sorted through over 2,000 places to determine its selection. They wanted to include diverse areas from coastal villages to mountain towns to Midwest hubs.