Man charged in Chicago sex assault; victim says police took 4 hours

The Brief A 19-year-old Chicago sexual assault victim says police took about four hours to respond after she was attacked at gunpoint inside her Auburn Gresham apartment. Yizel Garcia says she, her fiancée and her mother called 911 about 10 times, and she claims responding officers were insensitive to her experience. Calvin Lindsey, 55, faces six felony charges in connection with the assault, while Garcia is raising money to pursue legal action.



A 19-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted at gunpoint inside her Auburn Gresham apartment is speaking out, saying the city of Chicago and its police department failed her after officers allegedly took four hours to respond to repeated 911 calls.

Yizel Garcia says she is disappointed in the police response time and Mayor Brandon Johnson's comments that he would look into the incident. She is telling her story because she does not want others to go through what she says made a traumatic experience even worse.

Victim describes delayed police response

What they're saying:

Garcia was inside her Auburn Gresham apartment when a man broke in, robbed her and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

She, her fiancée and her mother called 911 about 10 times.

Garcia knew she needed to go to a hospital, but said police did not respond until about four hours later.

A community alert was posted showing a security camera image of the offender. Garcia's landlord said he later saw the offender in the neighborhood but could not get police to respond.

After officers arrived to take her statement, Garcia said they were insensitive to what had happened.

"Me being violated in my own home, is nowhere on the top of your list. It’s not a priority to you. I’m no longer gonna talk to you guys ever," Garcia said.

Man charged in armed sexual assault

The backstory:

Calvin Lindsey, 55, of the 7600 block of South Aberdeen Street, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 8, in the 7500 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said Lindsey unlawfully entered a residence in the 7700 block of South Racine Avenue on Friday, Nov. 6, and sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint.

Calvin Lindsey | Chicago Police Department

Lindsey allegedly took the victim's personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

Police later identified Lindsey as the suspect, took him into custody and charged him.

He faces six felony counts, including aggravated kidnapping, home invasion involving a sexual offense, residential burglary, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a firearm and kidnapping by force or threat of force.

Lindsey is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the courthouse at 2600 S. California Ave.

Victim seeks legal action

What's next:

Garcia says she remains traumatized, cannot return home and is seeking therapy.

She has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to pursue legal action over what she describes as the city's and police department's failure to respond appropriately.

Garcia says she hopes sharing her experience will prevent other victims from going through the same ordeal.

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