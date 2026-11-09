Harvey daycare investigated after former employee posts roach video

The Brief A former employee of Hugs and Snugs Day Care Academy No. 2 in Harvey alleges roaches were present throughout the facility. The daycare's owner acknowledges previous pest issues but maintains the facility is safe and receives monthly pest control services. State officials have launched an investigation, while records show 12 licensing violations from a May 2025 inspection that have not been linked to the latest allegations.



A daycare in south suburban Harvey is under state investigation after a former employee posted videos on social media alleging roaches were crawling throughout the facility.

The allegations involve Hugs and Snugs Day Care Academy No. 2, located at 72 E. 147th Street. The owner acknowledges previous pest issues but maintains the daycare is safe.

Former employee raises concerns

What they're saying:

"I lost my job at the daycare for speaking up about the roaches," said Christyiona Clasberry.

Clasberry says she worked at the daycare from June until Oct. 15, 2026, and repeatedly raised concerns about insects inside the building.

"The bugs were everywhere you could imagine, the kitchen, the bathroom, classrooms," she said.

On Nov. 1, Clasberry posted her allegations to TikTok, attracting thousands of views.

She also provided FOX 32 with videos dated Sept. 15 that appear to show roaches inside the facility. Location information in the files points to the daycare. She also shared a photograph she claims shows lice in a child's hair.

An undated letter from the daycare acknowledges a pest issue and indicates additional pest control measures would be taken.

Daycare owner responds to allegations

The other side:

Owner Jacqueline Randle El acknowledges previous pest incidents but says the facility receives monthly pest control services.

"There were a few incidents. This is a public place and we do have a pest control company that comes every month," Randle El said.

She also claims state and city inspectors visited the facility and found no problems.

The daycare sent a letter to parents on Nov. 2 addressing the allegations.

Randle El disputes Clasberry's account of her departure, saying it involved a personnel issue related to tablet use. Clasberry denies that explanation.

Previous violations

The backstory:

FOX 32 reviewed state records showing 12 licensing violations during a May 2025 inspection, including six substantiated and six repeat violations.

The daycare was required to follow a corrective action plan.

A Nov. 4, 2026, monitoring entry remains pending, along with the facility's license renewal application. While state records document previous licensing violations, the website does not specify what those violations involved or whether any were related to unsanitary conditions.

State investigation underway

What's next:

DCFS confirmed receiving a hotline report concerning the daycare.

The Illinois Department of Early Childhood also confirmed it has initiated an investigation but has not disclosed whether the latest allegations have been substantiated.

Despite the scrutiny, Randle El maintains the facility is safe.

"I am here dedicated to taking care of children and that is what I am going to do," she said.