Willie Wilson challenges Brandon Johnson's mayoral petitions

The Brief Willie Wilson is challenging Mayor Brandon Johnson’s nominating petitions. Wilson’s campaign alleges only about 5,000 signatures are valid and that some petition sheets are duplicated or list another candidate. Wilson is asking election officials to review the disputed sheets and determine whether Johnson meets the signature requirement.



A Chicago mayoral candidate is asking election officials to review Mayor Brandon Johnson’s nominating petitions.

‘Election laws must be applied fairly’

What we know:

Dr. Willie Wilson’s campaign says its review found irregularities that it believes violate election law, including petition sheets bearing the name of Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and dozens of allegedly duplicated sheets.

Dr. Willie Wilson and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The campaign estimates that only about 5,000 signatures are valid. Candidates need 12,500 signatures to make the ballot.

"There is a process to become a candidate for Mayor of Chicago, and everyone should be required to follow that process," Wilson said in a statement. "Our review has identified serious irregularities that deserve a thorough examination. Election laws must be applied fairly and consistently to every candidate, regardless of who they are or what office they currently hold."

Wilson’s campaign is calling on election officials to examine the disputed sheets and determine whether Johnson submitted enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

"Voters deserve confidence that every candidate has followed the same rules," Wilson said. "That means verifying the signatures, reviewing the questionable petition sheets and ensuring that the law is enforced equally."

The other side:

Fox Chicago reached out to Mayor Johnson's campaign for comment and is waiting to hear back.

What's next:

The Chicago mayoral election will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2027.