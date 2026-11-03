Nearly 1,200 parking workers go on strike in Chicagoland

The Brief More than 1,000 union parking workers have gone on strike throughout Chicagoland. The strike comes after teamsters voted down a new compensation package proposed by the Chicago Parking Administration. With so many workers on strike, disruptions are possible at O’Hare and Midway airports, as well as hospitals and hotels.



Nearly 1,200 union parking workers launched a strike across the Chicago area Tuesday morning, which could cause potential disruptions at airports, hospitals and other businesses.

Chicago parking workers go on strike

The backstory:

The workers are part of Teamsters Local 727, a labor union that represents approximately 10,000 workers across the region.

Union parking workers strike at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Teamsters Local 727)

Members launched the walkout after voting down a contract offer from the Chicago Parking Association, which represents 15 commercial parking operators, according to a teamsters’ press release.

In response, the Chicago Parking Association called its proposal one of the most generous in the nation's parking industry.

The union has also accused the association of bad-faith bargaining, unlawful surveillance, retaliation and "unilateral changes to workplace conditions."

What they're saying:

"Parking workers keep Chicagoland moving every day, but employers chose delay tactics, labor law violations, and disrespect instead of bargaining a fair contract. Our members are united and ready to stay in this fight for as long as it takes," a Teamsters Local 727 spokesperson said in a press release.

Disruptions possible at several parking locations

Why you should care:

With so many workers walking off the job, the strike could cause disruptions across the region. The operators affected by the walkout manage several commercial garages, surface lots and valet services at airports, hospitals and downtown businesses. They include:

ABM – airports (O'Hare and Midway), transit hubs and hospitals (including Northwestern)

ACE – event parking

Advance Parking – commuter garages and lots

Imperial / Reimagine Parking – hotels and venues

Interpark – downtown garages and office lots

LAZ Parking – hospitals (including Rush) and city decks

Legacy Parking – downtown office garages

Metro Valet – restaurant and hospitality valet

Park Plus – commercial lots and valet stands

Peoples Auto Park – neighborhood garages and lots

Pioneer Parking – local garages and surface lots

Secure Parking – downtown commuter garages

SP Plus / Metropolis – airports (O'Hare and Midway), office towers and hospitals (including Lurie/Northwestern)

Vargas – local parking and valet

Windy City Parking Services – hotels and event valet

The rejected compensation plan

The other side:

Despite the backlash from union members, the Chicago Parking Association called its rejected contract proposal "one of the most generous compensation packages in the parking industry nationwide."

The association said it proposed a 27% increase to wages and benefits over the term of a new, five-year agreement that would deliver a wage increase of more than 7% in the first year alone.

Union parking workers strike at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Teamsters Local 727)

According to the association, the current package includes 100% employer-paid health insurance, pension and paid time off benefits. The rejected proposal included more paid time off, as well. However, the association didn’t specify current wages, paid time off amounts or what the new retiree healthcare benefit entails.

What they're saying:

"We remain committed to negotiating in good faith and reaching a fair agreement that benefits everyone involved while avoiding unnecessary disruptions for Chicagoland commuters," a Chicago Parking Association representative said in a statement.