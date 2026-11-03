Person injured in crash on Route 53 in Rolling Meadows

The Brief Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m. Tuesday. One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. There was no lane blockage on southbound Route 53, but one westbound lane of Algonquin Road was closed.



A person was taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed early Tuesday in Chicago's northwest suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

Rolling Meadows crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on southbound Illinois Route 53 near Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows, ISP said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. ISP did not release information about the person’s condition.

There were no lane closures on Route 53, but one westbound lane of Algonquin Road was closed.

What we don't know:

ISP has not released further details about how the crash happened.

What's next:

The crash scene remained active and under investigation, ISP said.