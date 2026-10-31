Chicago man charged with 14 felonies in illegal drug operation

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The Brief A Chicago man was arrested after police seized weapons, drugs and cash at his home on Friday, Oct. 30. The suspect is accused of distributing illegal drugs in the Evanston and Chicago areas. He is facing 14 felony charges in connection with the illegal drug operation.



A 48-year-old man accused of distributing illegal drugs in the Evanston and Chicago areas has been charged with 14 felonies.

Drug bust at Chicago man's home

The backstory:

The Evanston Police Department's Special Operations Group began investigating Ernest W. Pentek after learning about the alleged drug operation. Investigators also gathered evidence indicating he had several weapons, according to a press release.

On Friday, Oct. 30, investigators executed a search warrant at Pentek's home in the 6900 block of North Ashland Avenue on Chicago's North Side.

During the bust, officers seized 500 grams of suspected meth, 7.1 grams of suspected heroin, 39 suspected MDMA pills, roughly 2.6 pounds of suspected cannabis and a substance believed to be Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

They also confiscated four firearms, an airsoft rifle, ballistic protective equipment, several homemade incendiary devices and $1,185.

Charged with 14 felony counts

Dig deeper:

Pentek was arrested and charged with the following:

Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

One count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon involving a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches

One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

One count of possession of methamphetamine

Four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

One count of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver

One count of possession of cannabis

What's next:

Pentek is due to appear in court on Oct. 31 for his first hearing in the case.