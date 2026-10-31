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Chicago man charged with 14 felonies in illegal drug operation

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 31, 2026 1:55 PM CDT
Published October 31, 2026 1:55 PM CDT
article

A search at a Chicago man's home led to police confiscating several illegal drugs. (Photo provided by the Evanston Police Department) (Evanston Police Department)

The Brief

    • A Chicago man was arrested after police seized weapons, drugs and cash at his home on Friday, Oct. 30. 
    • The suspect is accused of distributing illegal drugs in the Evanston and Chicago areas.
    • He is facing 14 felony charges in connection with the illegal drug operation. 

CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man accused of distributing illegal drugs in the Evanston and Chicago areas has been charged with 14 felonies.

Drug bust at Chicago man's home 

The backstory:

The Evanston Police Department's Special Operations Group began investigating Ernest W. Pentek after learning about the alleged drug operation. Investigators also gathered evidence indicating he had several weapons, according to a press release

On Friday, Oct. 30, investigators executed a search warrant at Pentek's home in the 6900 block of North Ashland Avenue on Chicago's North Side. 

During the bust, officers seized 500 grams of suspected meth, 7.1 grams of suspected heroin, 39 suspected MDMA pills, roughly 2.6 pounds of suspected cannabis and a substance believed to be Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB). 

They also confiscated four firearms, an airsoft rifle, ballistic protective equipment, several homemade incendiary devices and $1,185. 

Charged with 14 felony counts

Dig deeper:

Pentek was arrested and charged with the following: 

  • Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
  • One count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon involving a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches
  • One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
  • One count of possession of methamphetamine
  • Four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
  • One count of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver
  • One count of possession of cannabis

What's next:

Pentek is due to appear in court on Oct. 31 for his first hearing in the case.

The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Evanston Police Department. This story was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. 

Crime and Public SafetyNear North SideCook CountyEvanston