Chicago man charged with 14 felonies in illegal drug operation
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man accused of distributing illegal drugs in the Evanston and Chicago areas has been charged with 14 felonies.
Drug bust at Chicago man's home
The backstory:
The Evanston Police Department's Special Operations Group began investigating Ernest W. Pentek after learning about the alleged drug operation. Investigators also gathered evidence indicating he had several weapons, according to a press release.
On Friday, Oct. 30, investigators executed a search warrant at Pentek's home in the 6900 block of North Ashland Avenue on Chicago's North Side.
During the bust, officers seized 500 grams of suspected meth, 7.1 grams of suspected heroin, 39 suspected MDMA pills, roughly 2.6 pounds of suspected cannabis and a substance believed to be Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB).
They also confiscated four firearms, an airsoft rifle, ballistic protective equipment, several homemade incendiary devices and $1,185.
Charged with 14 felony counts
Dig deeper:
Pentek was arrested and charged with the following:
- Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
- One count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon involving a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches
- One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
- One count of possession of methamphetamine
- Four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- One count of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver
- One count of possession of cannabis
What's next:
Pentek is due to appear in court on Oct. 31 for his first hearing in the case.
The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Evanston Police Department. This story was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.