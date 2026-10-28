Could the Chicago Bears move to Bridgeport? New stadium proposal unveiled

The Brief A Chicago architecture firm unveiled a conceptual proposal for a new Bears stadium in Bridgeport. The plan calls for a mixed-use district with housing, entertainment, parks and access to CTA and Metra. The Bears remain focused on Hammond, Indiana, while Arlington Heights and discussions with Illinois lawmakers remain in play.



Could the Chicago Bears soon become the Bridgeport Bears?

As the Chicago White Sox explore the possibility of leaving their longtime South Side home, a Chicago architecture firm is pitching the Bridgeport site as a potential new home for the Bears.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill has unveiled a conceptual proposal that would bring a new Bears stadium and surrounding mixed-use development to Bridgeport.

Bears in Bridgeport?

The backstory:

With the Bears focused on building a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana, and Arlington Heights still in the mix, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill is proposing another option that would keep the team within Chicago city limits.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the firm shared renderings of its concept for a stadium in Bridgeport, saying its ambition is "to create a new home for the Bears that is also a catalyst for lasting neighborhood investment, creating a place that belongs as much to the community as it does to the fans."

The stadium would serve as the centerpiece of a mixed-use district featuring housing, entertainment, hospitality, parks and public recreation, according to the firm.

The site would also offer access to the CTA, Metra and the Dan Ryan Expressway, providing several transportation options for fans and visitors.

The firm said it has identified a significant amount of publicly owned land surrounding the site that could help transform the area into a larger stadium district. The proposal envisions affordable and market-rate housing, civic amenities and new or improved pedestrian bridges.

In September, FOX Chicago reported that the White Sox were exploring a possible move to the South Loop.

While a Bridgeport stadium would move the Bears away from the lakefront and Soldier Field, it would keep the team in Chicago.

What's next:

The Bears have said their primary focus is pursuing a stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana.

However, the team has continued discussions with Illinois lawmakers, including several meetings over the summer.

So far, there has been no further movement announced on the Bridgeport proposal.