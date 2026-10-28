Chicago weather: Enjoying a warm, sunny day before rain chances return

The Brief Wednesday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid 70s—nearly 20 degrees above normal. Showers could arrive tonight or early Thursday, with skies expected to clear later Thursday. Rain chances return Friday night and could linger through Tuesday, including Halloween.



Today, the Chicago area will have sunshine and warm temperatures! Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70s, almost 20 degrees above normal.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Tonight, and early tomorrow there is a chance for showers. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to start, but clearing skies are expected as the day progresses. Highs on Thursday afternoon will be around 70.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Friday night has the chance for rain and storms. Saturday will be cloudy for Halloween! There is a chance for showers on Saturday.

What's next:

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance again for showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

The chance of rain will hang around on Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.