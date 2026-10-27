Chicago police investigate break-ins at 13 Lincoln Park businesses

The Brief Police say a group of men broke into 13 businesses along North Clark Street. Cash registers were removed from several businesses. The group fled eastbound in a white vehicle.



A group of men targeted multiple businesses in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.

Lincoln Park break-ins investigated

The break-ins happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 2400 and 2500 blocks of North Clark Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said the group exited a white vehicle and broke the glass doors and windows of multiple businesses before returning to the vehicle and fleeing eastbound.

The businesses targeted included Sultan’s Market, Kala Modern Greek, CM Chicken, Doner 97, The Other Side Bar, Little Bit Cleaner, Top Cleaners, UPS, Great Clips, Moonbowls, Molly’s Cupcakes, Aloha Eats and Epic Snack Shack.

Cash registers were removed from several businesses. Police said a complete list of the stolen proceeds was not available.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating. No arrests were reported.

What they're saying:

Ald. Timmy Knudsen, who represents the 43rd Ward, said his office is working with Chicago police and local business groups following the break-ins.

"Last night, multiple businesses on Clark Street between Fullerton Parkway and Deming Place were broken into and burglarized," Knudsen said. "As Area Three Detectives are investigating, CPD has placed the corridor under special attention and is running active burglary missions with dedicated officers monitoring the area."

Knudsen called the break-ins "senseless crimes" and said he is pushing for a sustained patrol on Clark Street, along with additional public safety cameras.

He urged anyone with video or information to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit a tip at chicagopolice.org/submit-a-tip. Anyone who sees a crime in progress should call 911.

Business owners can contact Knudsen’s office at 773-348-9500 or yourvoice@ward43.org for support.