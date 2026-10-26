Chicago police propose new rules for Flock, license plate readers; seek public comment

The Brief CPD released a revised policy governing automated license plate reader systems. The draft includes new rules for officers using outside networks such as Flock. The public can submit comments through Nov. 12.



Chicago police are asking for public feedback on proposed rules for the department’s use of automated license plate readers, including privately operated systems.

CPD's use of Flock, license plate readers

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department released an updated draft directive Friday outlining how officers may use automated license plate reader, or ALPR, systems.

The revised policy defines and regulates "external ALPR systems," which include private networks such as Flock. CPD says the department and the city do not own or operate those systems and have limited access to search data.

The proposed rules would require officers who search an external system to enter a case number, offense type and a detailed reason for the search.

The policy would also limit access to specific members of each police bureau whose duties require it. Each bureau would have a designated member responsible for overseeing the use of department-authorized ALPR systems and maintaining an audit of information requested and accessed.

CPD says ALPR systems help investigate violent crimes, shootings and homicides. The technology is also used in high-risk missing persons cases.

Dig deeper:

A FOX Chicago investigation found that CPD officers conducted more than 23,000 Flock searches during a three-month period through a third-party contract.

The searches took place while the city did not have an active contract with Flock.

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Under the draft policy, CPD would shorten its internal ALPR data retention period from 365 days to 30 days. However, that change would apply only to city-owned systems, not external networks such as Flock.

The proposed rules would also prohibit plate data from being shared with out-of-state agencies for immigration enforcement or reproductive health care investigations.

What we don't know:

FOX Chicago asked CPD for records showing who has access to the Flock network and whether any searches were conducted unlawfully.

CPD denied the request, calling it "unduly burdensome." The department said the search found about 211,998 rows of data, and each row would need to be reviewed and potentially redacted to remove license plate numbers it considers private information under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

CPD said that review would be required before the records could be released.

What's next:

The public comment period began Oct. 23 and will remain open through Nov. 12.

CPD says it will review the feedback before finalizing the directive. Mayor Brandon Johnson is also expected to address the issue within the next week or two.

Residents can submit feedback through the CPD website, HERE.