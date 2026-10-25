1 dead, 2 wounded in Chicago gas station shooting

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The Brief Police say three men were shot at a gas station after three armed men got out of a white SUV and opened fire. One of the men died at Mt. Sinai Hospital, the two others were hospitalized. Detectives are currently investigating the situation.



Chicago police are reporting that three armed men got out of a white SUV and shot three men at a gas station on S. Kostner on Oct. 24 around 10 p.m.

Gas station shooting

What we know:

According to police, three men were standing at a gas station when a white SUV pulled alongside them. Three armed men got out of the vehicle, started shooting and then drove away in the same SUV.

First responders at the scene treated the three men before they were taken to hospitals. One of the men, a 30-year-old, had a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

One of the other men, a 28-year-old, had a gunshot wound to the knee and is in good condition at Stroger Hospital. The last of the three men, another 28-year-old, had an unknown gunshot wound or wounds and is in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

What we don't know:

Police are currently investigating the incident, but it is unknown what led up to the shooting as well as any information about the three shooters at this time.