Frankfort mom accused of killing toddler due in court Monday as defense raises concerns about psychiatric care

The Brief Corie Walsh is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son, Barrett. Walsh has pleaded not guilty and remains held at the Will County Jail. Her attorney has raised concerns about Walsh’s mental state and access to scheduled psychiatric treatment.



WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A Frankfort mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning as her attorneys continue to raise questions about her mental health and treatment while in custody.

Corie A. Walsh, 38, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of her son, Barrett Walsh.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m., according to the case docket.

Walsh pleaded not guilty during her last court appearance in late September. Her husband and mother were in the courtroom in support of her.

Earlier this month, a list of witnesses, reports summarizing witness statements and physical evidence was submitted to the court. We could learn more today.

Warning: This story includes graphic details.

The backstory:

Frankfort police officers were called to the family’s home in the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court at about 4:04 p.m. Sept. 1 for a report of an injured child.

According to prosecutors, a neighbor found Barrett hanging in the basement from a device attached to a rafter. The neighbor removed the ligature, lowered the boy to the ground and performed CPR while calling 911.

The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Prosecutors said a preliminary autopsy found that Barrett died from asphyxia caused by ligature compression of the neck.

The neighbor also found Walsh upstairs in a bathtub. Police said she had cuts on her wrists and thighs and was attempting to harm herself. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Corie A. Walsh

An infant was in the home and was not hurt. Two school-aged children also returned home around the time of the discovery and were not physically injured, according to court records.

Walsh’s husband was out of state when the incident happened, prosecutors said.

The charges

Prosecutors allege Walsh intended to kill her son, knew her actions would cause his death or knew there was a strong probability that her actions would cause his death.

Prosecutors also said Walsh told officers at the scene that she killed Barrett because he was the "devil" and the "anti-Christ."

While hospitalized, Walsh allegedly made additional statements to investigators about how Barrett died. Prosecutors said those statements were consistent with the evidence.

The case was investigated by the Frankfort Police Department and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

Mental health concerns

Walsh’s defense attorney, Andrea Lyon, has asked for treatment records from the Will County Jail.

Lyon said the defense wants to determine whether Walsh is receiving psychiatric care and taking medication properly and on schedule.

"These medications have to be given on a schedule. So we just want to see that and have an expert probably look at it and help us figure out if there’s something that we need to do to make her as safe as we can," Lyon said.

When asked whether she was concerned Walsh was not receiving appropriate treatment, Lyon said, "Yes, I have those concerns."

"We do want to get her into a hospital if we possibly can," Lyon said. "I’m very worried."

Lyon previously represented Casey Anthony in the high-profile case involving the death of Anthony’s daughter, Caylee. Anthony was acquitted of murder.

The Lindsay Clancy case

Prosecutors have pointed to Walsh’s reported interest in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children.

The jury in that case was deliberating around the time of Barrett’s death. Prosecutors said Walsh had discussed the case with friends in a group text message hours before her son was found.

The defense has said the jury deliberations and Walsh’s alleged actions happened at the same time by coincidence.