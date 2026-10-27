Police investigate suspected freight train burglary in Chicago; some Metra trains halted
CHICAGO - A police investigation is disrupting freight and commuter rail service in Chicago on Tuesday.
Metra trains halted
What we know:
Metra’s BNSF inbound and outbound trains remain halted near Western Avenue because of police activity connected to a suspected freight train burglary.
The incident was reported near 18th Street and Western Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.
Some Metra trains are experiencing "extensive" delays, according to the agency. Metra is waiting for police authorization to release the tracks so trains can resume service.
What we don't know:
Police have not confirmed that a burglary occurred. However, video from the scene showed dozens of packages scattered along the railroad tracks.
What's next:
Metra said it will provide updated information as it becomes available.
What they're saying:
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has a unit working to investigate and prevent thefts from freight trains. We reached out to the office for comment and are awaiting a response.
The Source: The information in this story came from Metra and video of the scene.