7 displaced in apartment building fire on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A fire damaged part of a West Side apartment building Tuesday morning, displacing seven people as investigators worked to determine what caused it.
Chicago apartment fire
What we know:
The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. near Adams Street and Central Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.
Crews arrived to find flames coming through the four-story building, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Investigators believe the blaze started in the back porch area of a second-floor apartment before spreading to other units.
Residents had already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. Crews put out the blaze within minutes.
No injuries were reported, but residents on the affected side of the building were not allowed to return to their homes. Seven people were displaced.
What we don't know:
The official cause of the fire has not been confirmed. One resident said they believed it may have been an electrical fire.
What's next:
The investigation into the blaze remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Fire Department, a resident at the scene, and FOX Chicago reporter Brian Jackson.