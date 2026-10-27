7 displaced in apartment building fire on Chicago's West Side

The Brief The fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. in a four-story apartment building. Investigators believe it started on a second-floor back porch and spread to other apartments. Seven people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.



A fire damaged part of a West Side apartment building Tuesday morning, displacing seven people as investigators worked to determine what caused it.

Chicago apartment fire

What we know:

The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. near Adams Street and Central Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

Crews arrived to find flames coming through the four-story building, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Investigators believe the blaze started in the back porch area of a second-floor apartment before spreading to other units.

Residents had already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. Crews put out the blaze within minutes.

No injuries were reported, but residents on the affected side of the building were not allowed to return to their homes. Seven people were displaced.

What we don't know:

The official cause of the fire has not been confirmed. One resident said they believed it may have been an electrical fire.

What's next:

The investigation into the blaze remains ongoing.