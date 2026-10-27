Chicago police: Two men shot at Loop 7-Eleven

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a 7-Eleven near Adams Street and Wabash Avenue. A second man, 23, suffered a graze wound to the foot. Both victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition; no one is in custody.



A shooting inside a Loop convenience store sent two men to the hospital Monday night, according to Chicago police.

Chicago 7-Eleven shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Adams Street, near Wabash Avenue.

Police said a 26-year-old man was inside a 7-Eleven when an armed person entered and pointed a gun at him. The two briefly struggled before the gunman fired several shots.

The 26-year-old was struck multiple times in the body. A second customer, a 23-year-old man, was grazed in the foot.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The shooter fled east on Adams Street, police said. No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the confrontation or released a description of the shooter.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.