Chicago man accused of strangling roommate, sexually assaulting another in South Side apartment

The Brief Jerry Powe is accused of killing 36-year-old Shaton Ladd inside an East Chatham apartment. Prosecutors say Powe later sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman inside the same apartment. Powe was arrested after arriving at a Chicago police station and allegedly telling officers he had strangled his girlfriend.



A Chicago man is accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting another during a violent episode inside a South Side apartment last week.

Chicago murder, sexual assault charges

What we know:

Jerry Powe, 58, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated sexual assault with a weapon, and aggravated kidnapping.

Jerry Powe | CPD

Police found 36-year-old Shaton Ladd dead inside an apartment in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue in East Chatham on the morning of Oct. 22. Family members identified Ladd, who also went by Molly Rico. She leaves behind two sons.

Timeline:

Cook County court documents say Powe and Ladd were inside the apartment during the evening and overnight hours of Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Prosecutors allege Powe strangled Ladd while she was on a couch in the living room.

Powe allegedly covered Ladd with a white sheet and later contacted a 28-year-old woman, who also lived at the apartment and was working at an Amazon facility in Joliet at the time of Ladd's death.

The woman returned to the apartment around 7:11 a.m., according to the court documents. Prosecutors allege Powe entered her bedroom with what appeared to be a gun, ordered her to undress and dragged her by the hair toward his bedroom.

The woman then saw Ladd’s body on the couch, the documents say.

Powe allegedly told the woman to do what he wanted or what happened to "the b----" would happen to her, according to the court documents.

Prosecutors allege Powe held the gun to her head and forced her to perform sex acts. He told her this was happening because her and "the b----" wouldn't do what he told her.

He also allegedly penetrated her private parts.

The court documents say Powe asked the woman whether he should turn himself in or kill himself.

The woman later contacted a co-worker that she had been raped and asked him to pick her up. She left the apartment and met her co-worker near 83rd Street. He then contacted police.

An officer met with the woman and her co-worker near 80th Street and Harper Avenue at about 9:43 a.m.

About 20 minutes later, Powe arrived at the 3rd District police station and allegedly told officers he had killed his girlfriend.

During his initial processing, Powe allegedly told officers where Ladd was located and that there were guns on the dresser. He also said, "I f---ed up," according to the documents.

Police later went to the apartment and found Ladd under a sheet. She was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that Ladd died from strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

The other woman was taken to a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was collected.

Police recovered several replica guns and BB guns from the apartment but did not find an actual firearm, according to the documents.

Prosecutors say Powe later admitted to killing Ladd but denied sexually assaulting the second woman. Powe allegedly told investigators that he had previously had sex with both women before the murder.

The court documents say Powe also told investigators his son is a Chicago police officer, which was later confirmed.

What's next:

Powe appeared in court Saturday when a judge ordered him to remain in custody. He is due back in court Tuesday.