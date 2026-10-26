Shooting involving federal agents on Chicago’s Near West Side under FBI review

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The Brief A shooting involving federal agents occurred on Monday near West 18th Street and South Union Avenue in Chicago. Chicago police responded to the scene, where the department's Investigative Response Team documented the incident. The FBI's Inspection Division is reviewing the shooting, but federal officials have not released additional details.



The FBI is reviewing a shooting involving federal agents that occurred Monday on Chicago's Near West Side, according to federal officials.

FBI reviewing shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened near West 18th Street and South Union Avenue, the FBI's Chicago Field Office confirmed.

Chicago police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue. The department's Investigative Response Team was on scene to document the incident.

In a statement, the FBI confirmed that its Inspection Division is reviewing the incident in accordance with agency policy.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the agency said.

Federal officials said the matter remains under review and declined to provide additional information.

Details remain limited

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting, whether anyone was injured or which agents were involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.