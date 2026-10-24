All safe after fire and explosion at Quaker Oats plant in Cedar Rapids

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The Brief There was a fire at the Cedar Rapids Quaker Oats plant on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. As of 6:25 p.m., most of the fire was extinguished, but firefighters continued limited fire suppression efforts inside the building. Plant workers were evacuated, and no one was injured in the incident.



A fire and explosion at the Quaker Oats plant in downtown Cedar Rapids brought a large emergency response, but officials say everyone got out safely.

Fire at Quaker Oats plant

What we know:

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, dispatchers received a call at 4:44 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 reporting an explosion and fire in the Quaker Oats plant in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters arrived at the plant and found heavy smoke and flames on the north side of the building.

Crews began immediate efforts to put out the fire.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department received help from the Marion, Hiawatha and Linn County fire departments.

As of 6:25 p.m., most of the fire was extinguished, but firefighters continued limited suppression efforts inside the building.

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at the Quaker Oats plant in Cedar Rapids. (Cedar Rapids Fire Department) ((Cedar Rapids Fire Department))

What we don't know:

It's not clear what started the fire or caused the explosion.

Fire officials say they are investigating.

No injuries:

All workers at the plant were able to safely evacuate.

Likewise, no firefighters were injured during the incident.