North Avenue Beach tops Chicago's 10 best places to 'crash out,' survey finds

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The Brief About 80% of Chicago Gen Z adults surveyed said they had experienced a "crash out" in the past month, according to DoorDash. North Avenue Beach topped Chicago's list of 10 places to have an emotional breakdown, followed by North Pond and Lurie Garden. Mondays between 3 and 6 p.m. are the most common time for a crash out, while ice cream and pizza rank among Americans' favorite comfort foods.



Between Chicago Transit Authority delays, unpredictable weather and the everyday chaos of city living, sometimes Chicagoans just need a good cry.

A new survey from DoorDash reveals where Chicago residents would go to "crash out," a popular term for reaching an emotional breaking point after dealing with stress, frustration or life's everyday inconveniences.

According to the survey, roughly 80% of Gen Z adults in Chicago reported experiencing a "crash out" in the past month.

Chicago's top 10 places to 'crash out'

Big picture view:

From lakefront beaches to busy transit stations, Chicagoans identified a variety of places where they would go when they need a moment to let it all out.

Here are the city's top 10 spots, according to the survey:

North Avenue Beach A bench by North Pond in Lincoln Park Lurie Garden at Millennium Park Montrose Harbor Oz Park IKEA in Schaumburg Under the 'L' tracks near Belmont station Union Station Inside H-Mart in the West Loop Butch McGuire's

While outdoor destinations dominate the list, some unexpected locations made the cut, including an IKEA store, a grocery store and a popular Chicago bar.

Why Americans are 'crashing out'

Dig deeper:

DoorDash surveyed adults across the country to find out what pushes people to their breaking points.

Health and wellness concerns, including exhaustion, hunger, anxiety and burnout, topped the list of triggers, cited by 55% of respondents.

Money and relationship troubles followed at 52% each, while 40% said minor inconveniences, such as running late or having a bad hair day, could send them over the edge.

Work or school deadlines and everyday responsibilities were also common stressors.

The survey found that more than seven in 10 Americans experienced a crash out in the past month, with that figure climbing to nearly nine in 10 among Gen Z respondents nationwide.

Mondays are the most stressful, DoorDash finds

By the numbers:

According to DoorDash, Mondays are the most common day for a crash out, particularly between 3 and 6 p.m.

Food also plays a role in how Americans recover from stressful moments.

Nearly six in 10 respondents said they had ordered food, drinks or a treat during or after a crash out, with ice cream narrowly beating pizza as the most popular comfort food. More than six in 10 respondents reported experiencing a crash out somewhere other than home, with parks emerging as a popular place to regroup.

The research was conducted online by Zeno Group on behalf of DoorDash from July 17–27. It included a nationally representative sample of 1,033 U.S. adults, along with separate samples in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.